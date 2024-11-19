Republic Entertainment Desk

Happy Birthday Badshah: His Best Songs For A Party Playlist

Kala Chashma is a 3:07 Hindi song from the 2016 album Baar Baar Dekho.  Kala Chashma, composed by Prem-Hardeep, is performed by Amar Arshi, Badshah, and Neha Kakkar.

Chandigarh Mein is a 2019 Hindi song from Good Newwz featuring Badshah, Harrdy Sandhu, Tanishk Bagchi, Lisa Mishra, and Asees Kaur, with a duration of 3:25 minutes.

Jugnu, a 3:50-minute Hindi song from the album Jugnu, was released in 2021. Composed by Badshah, the song is sung by Badshah and Nikhita Gandhi. 

Paani Paani is a Hindi song released in 2021, composed by Badshah and sung by Aastha Gill. It is part of the album Paani Paani and has a duration of 2:54 minutes.

Proper Patola is a Hindi song by Badshah, Diljit Dosanjh, and Aastha Gill, released in 2018 and 2021, as part of the Namaste England album. 

Move Your Lakk is a Hindi song from the album Move Your Lakk, released in 2017. Sung by Diljit Dosanjh, Badshah, and Sonakshi Sinha, the song has a duration of 3:14 minutes. 

Akkad Bakkad, a 2016 Hindi song by Badshah and Neha Kakkar. 

