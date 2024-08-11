Republic Entertainment Desk
Happy Birthday Chris Hemsworth: Thor To Bad Times, His Most Popular Movies
Chris Hemsworth takes on the titular role in this 2011 Marvel film where he is forced out of Asgard and must live with the humans on Earth. He uses his strength to defend Earth against a villain.
Thor returns in The Avengers, alongside Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Robert Downey Jr., and Scarlett Johansson, as they fight against Loki's enslavement of humanity.
In 2012 American war film, Red Dawn Hemsworth portrays Marine Corps veteran Jed Eckert and his brother Matt, who unite to form a guerrilla resistance group against North Korean paratrooper invasion.
In the 2012 fantasy film, the 36-year-old actor plays Snow White's protector, the Huntsman, aiding her in defeating the Evil Queen.
Australian actor portrays college student, friends, and strangers in The Cabin in the Woods, attempting to uncover strange occurrences in their cabin without communication.
The Melbourne native stars as George Kirk, the father of James T. Kirk, in the 2013 science-fiction adventure film, Star Trek In The Darkness.
Rush is a 1976 film based on the true story of Formula 1 racers James Hunt and Niki Lauda, who compete for world champion.
