June 4, 2024
Happy Birthday Priyamani: Paruthiveeran, Chaarulatha, Other Popular Movies Of The Actress
In the Tamil film, Paruthiveeran directed by Ameer, Priyamani portrayed the female lead, while Karthi played the male lead, receiving critical acclaim and a National Award.
Source: IMDb
Priyamani stars in a horror film based on twins Chaaru and Latha, a remake of Thai film Alone.
Source: IMDb
Mani Ratnam’s Raavanan is a Tamil thriller. Vikram, Prithviraj and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan played the lead roles, with Priyamani and Karthi starring in important supporting roles.
Source: IMDb
Priyamani also played an important role in Jawan. The film was directed by Atlee. It had Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi and Sanya Malhotra in important roles.
Source: IMDb
Priyamani starred in 2023's Neru, directed by Jeethu Joseph, with Mohanlal in lead roles, grossing over Rs 85 crore worldwide and becoming the second highest-grossing Malayalam film of the year.
Source: IMDb
Custody is about the constable Siva who escorts a witness from police custody to courtroom, but discovers the entire police department wants the witness dead and initiates the real run.
Source: IMDb
Quotation Gang, a crime thriller film directed by Vivek K. Kannan, stars Sunny Leone, Priyamani, Sara Arjun, and Jackie Shroff, with its premiere postponed to 2023.
Source: IMDb