March 19, 2024
Happy Birthday Spike Lee: Movies To Watch Helmed By The Oscar Winning Director
Malcolm X (1992): Malcolm Little, an African-American leader, starts out as a small-time gangster. However, after hitting rock bottom, he becomes a member of the Nation of Islam.
Source: IMDb
Do the Right Thing (1989): In a Brooklyn neighbourhood, the long-simmering racial tensions between diverse communities erupt into brutal violence over the course of a single summer day.
Source: IMDb
Da 5 Bloods (2020): Four black veterans battle the forces of man and nature when they return to Vietnam looking for the remains of their fallen squad leader and the gold fortune he helped them hide.
Source: IMDb
25th Hour (2002): Monty Brogan, a drug dealer in New York, spends his last 24 hours of freedom before he goes to jail for seven years reconnecting with his father, friends and girlfriend.
Source: IMDb
BlacKkKlansman (2018): Ron Stallworth, an African-American detective, embarks on a mission to infiltrate his town's chapter of the Ku Klux Klan, a white supremacist hate group.
Source: IMDb