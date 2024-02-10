February 10, 2024
Happy Birthday Tom Hiddleston: Movies To Watch Featuring The Marvel Star
Midnight in Paris: Gil arrives with his fiancee and her family in Paris for a vacation, even as he tries to finish his debut novel. He is beguiled by the city, which takes him to a different time.
Source: IMDb
Archipelago: A well-to-do family's internal frictions come to the fore while they are on holiday in the Scilly Isles, out of season, despite distractions from food and painting.
Source: IMDb
Unrelated: Anna spends a holiday with her friend and family to get away from an unhappy relationship. While there she gets distracted by the youthful energy and realises what she is missing from life.
Source: IMDb
The Avengers: S.H.I.E.L.D. leader Nick Fury is compelled to launch the Avengers program when Loki poses a threat to planet Earth. But the superheroes must learn to work together to stop him in time.
Source: IMDb
Only Lovers Left Alive: A vampire is depressed after seeing society plummet to the bottom. His lover from the past comes to his rescue and their relationship is tested with the arrival of her sister.
Source: IMDb