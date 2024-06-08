June 7, 2024
Harry Potter To Chronicles of Narnia, Movies That Will Make You Believe In Magic
Harry Potter, a Warner Bros. Pictures fantasy film series, follows J.K. Rowling's novels, spanning eight films from 2001 to 2011.
Source: IMDb
C.S. Lewis's Chronicles of Narnia is a series of seven fantasy novels focusing on the adventures of children magically transported to Narnia to protect it from evil.
Source: IMDb
Percy Jackson and the Olympians is a Disney+ fantasy television series based on Rick Riordan's book series, featuring Walker Scobell as Percy Jackson, Leah Sava Jeffries as Annabeth Chase.
Source: IMDb
The Lord Of The Rings is based on a Shire-based Hobbit and eight companions embark on a mission to dismantle the potent One Ring and safeguard Middle-earth from the Dark Lord Sauron.
Source: IMDb
David Yates directs the Fantastic Beasts film series, a spin-off prequel to the Harry Potter series. Distributed by Warner Bros, it consists of three fantasy films.
Source: IMDb
The Sorcerer's Apprentice is a 2010 American action adventure fantasy film directed by Jon Turteltaub, produced by Jerry Bruckheimer and released by Walt Disney Pictures.
Source: IMDb
Now You See Me is a story based on an FBI agent and Interpol detective track a team of illusionists who perform bank heists and reward audiences with money.
Source: IMDb