April 15, 2024
Have You Watched These Movies Of Emma Watson Yet?
The Circle is about a woman who lands her dream job at the powerful tech company Circle to uncover an agenda that affects the lives of all humanity.
Harry Potter Film Series is about an orphaned boy who enrolls in a wizarding school where he learns the truth about himself, his family, and the terrible evil that haunts the magical world.
Colonia revolves around a young woman's desperate search for her kidnapped boyfriend that draws her into the infamous Colonia Dignidad, a cult from which no one has ever escaped.
Noah is about God choosing Noah to fulfill an important mission before an apocalyptic flood cleanses the world. Directed by Darren Aronofsky, the movie stars Russell Crowe and Jennifer Connelly.
The Perks of Being a Wallflower revolves around Charlie, a 15-year-old introvert, who enters high school and is nervous about his new life. This movie is based on his 1999 novel of the same name.
Beauty And The Beast is about a selfish prince who is cursed to be a monster for life unless he learns to fall in love with the beautiful young woman he holds captive.
