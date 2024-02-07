January 17, 2024
Having A Bad Day? Watch These Feel-good Indian Movies To Put A Smile On Your Face
Cocktail was released in 2012 and starred Deepika Padukone alongside Saif Ali Khan and Diana Penty. No matter how many times you watch this movie, it will always give you a special warmth.
Source: IMDb
Starring Kangana Ranaut in the lead, Queen was a film that hugs you tight on a rough day. If you are feeling numb, stream Queen and feel a sea of emotions healing your heart in the process.
Source: IMDb
Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, 3 Idiots was a coming-of-age drama that was released in 2009 and became the voice of several struggling hearts across the nation.
Source: IMDb
The Lunchbox is another slice of life on the list. Starring Irrfan Khan and Nimrat Kaur in the lead, this Ritesh Batra directorial is an absolute off-stream yet most fulfilling story to witness.
Source: IMDb
Jab We Met is like a comfort food which you desire after a terrible day. Starring Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor in the lead, this 2007 movie is the favourite of a million movie enthusiasts.
Source: IMDb
It would be a crime if we miss Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani on this list. With several stories running parallel, the movie ends up teaching lifelong values about friendships and relationships.
Source: IMDb
Dear Zindagi starred Alia Bhatt playing a character that many resonated with at some point of time in their lives. And she, by the end finding a soulful escape is what healed many hearts.
Source: IMDb