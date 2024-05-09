May 8, 2024
Health Hazards Of Prolonged Sitting
Excessive sitting can lead to health problems like metabolic syndrome. It suggests 60-75 minutes of moderate-intensity activity daily is necessary to combat the dangers of sitting.
Source: Freepik
Sitting increases the risk of anxiety and depression, possibly due to a lack of physical activity and fitness benefits, suggesting that regular physical activity may be beneficial.
Prolonged sitting can increase insulin resistance, leading to higher blood sugar levels and a 112.5% higher risk of diabetes.
Sitting for extended periods is linked to increased heart disease risk, with men who watch over 23 hours of television a week having a 64% higher risk of dying from cardiovascular disease.
Sitting for extended periods can cause varicose veins or spider veins, which are not usually dangerous but can lead to blood clots in rare cases.
Spending time hunched over a computer keyboard can cause neck and shoulder pain and stiffness.
Sitting on chair can increase the risk of developing lung, uterine, and colon cancers, but the cause is unknown.
