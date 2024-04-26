April 26, 2024
Healthy South Indian Dishes To Try
Upma is a traditional Indian dish made by roasting semolina, sautéing spices, lentils, onion, and ginger in oil or ghee, then adding it back to the pan.
Medu vada is a traditional Indian dish made from black lentil batter, which is soaked in water for hours and ground into a paste.
Uttapam batter is a 1:3 ratio of urad dal and rice, soaked overnight, ground, and fermented until it rises.
Idiyappam, a rice flour, salt, and water dish, is steamed in Tamil Nadu and Kerala, while in Kongu, it's pressed, similar to Ottu Shavige in Karnataka.
Dosa is a popular South Indian crepe made from fermented batter of ground white gram and rice, served hot with chutney and sambar, popular in South Asia and globally.
Puttu is a steamed rice cylinder with coconut shavings, often served as a breakfast dish with sweet or savory side dishes.
Akki roti is a gluten-free, easy-digestible, and balanced breakfast option for health-conscious Indians, providing a balanced carbohydrate intake to start the day.
