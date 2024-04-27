April 27, 2024
Heeramandi, The Broken News Season 2: OTT Releases In May 2024
Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar', featuring an ensemble cast including Manisha Koirala and Sonakshi Sinha, will premiere on Netflix on May 1.
Source: IMDb
The Broken News Season 2 is set to premiere on ZEE5 on May 3, featuring Suchitra Pillai and Akshay Oberoi in a thrilling exploration of the competitive news industry.
Source: IMDb
Shaitaan, released on March 8, 2024, praised by critics for its acting and box office success, minted Rs 200 crore globally. The film will stream on Netflix from May 3, 2024.
Source: X
Yodha, which released in theatres on March 15, is available on the streaming platform Prime Video. One can watch the film by paying ₹349.
Source: Yodha team
Netflix is set to release Bridgerton Season 3 in two parts in 2024, with the first four episodes set to premiere on May 16, followed by the remaining four on June 13.
Source: IMDb
Madgaon Express, a comedy-drama film directed by Kunal Kemmu, stars Vivek Gomber, Deepak Tijori, Rajat Kapoor, and Chandan Roy Sanyal. The film is expected to stream on Disney+ Hotstar from May 17.
Source: IMDb
Veer Savarkar, a biographical film about writer-politician Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, released on March 22, likely in May or June 2024 on Zee 5.
Source: Instagram