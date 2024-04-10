April 9, 2024
Hellbound, The Guest: Horror K-Dramas To Watch
Hellbound is a supernatural drama series featuring Yoo Ah-in, Kim Hyun-joo Park, and Jeong-min, where people are predicted to die, and when they do, a death angel kills them.
Source: IMDb
The Guest revolves around a psychic, a Catholic priest, and a detective unite to combat supernatural-induced crimes, starring Kim Dong-wook, Kim Jae-Wook, and Jung Eun-chae.
Source: IMDb
Tae Gong Sil, a ghost-seeking girl, faces life challenges until she meets Joo Jong Won, a wealthy CEO who measures everything by money, causing ghosts to disappear.
Source: IMDb
All Of Us Are Dead revolves around a high school which becomes a hub for a zombie virus outbreak, requiring trapped students to fight or risk becoming infected.
Source: IMDb
The Cursed is set in the background of 19th-century France, a village faces a mysterious, possibly supernatural threat, prompting pathologist John McBride to investigate and exorcise his own demons.
Source: IMDb
Sweet Home is about Hyun, a loner high school student, faces a new reality where monsters threaten humanity. He must fight against odds to save humanity before it's too late.
Source: IMDb
Kingdom season 2 is about the crown prince who becomes the only hope against a mysterious plague affecting a kingdom, amid rumors of an ill King.
Source: IMDb