Hereditary To Talk To Me: Best Horror Movies To Watch On Amazon Prime Video

A family's grief turns to horror as they're haunted by unsettling events in Ari Aster's chilling film Hereditary, starring Toni Collette, Milly Shapiro, and Gabriel Byrne.

Talk To Me is about a group of friends unleash terrifying supernatural forces when they take their spirit-conjuring game too far using an embalded hand.

Beau is Afraid  is about a man's journey home after his mother's death becomes a descent into madness and terror in Ari Aster's unsettling film Beau is Afraid, starring Joaquin Phoenix.

The Babadook is about a mother and son's lives are haunted by a terrifying entity from a mysterious children's book, Mister Babadook, in Jennifer Kent's psychological horror film.

A Quiet Place is about a post-apocalyptic world overrun by deadly, sound-tracking aliens, a family must navigate their new reality in silence to survive in John Krasinski's tense thriller.

I Saw The TV Glow is a teenager's life is disrupted by a mysterious and unsettling late-night TV show that seems to be broadcasting directly to them in the psychological thriller.

The Crow is aboute after being brutally murdered alongside his soulmate, Eric embarks on a perilous journey through the realms of the living and dead to avenge their deaths. 

