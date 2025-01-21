Hereditary To Talk To Me: Best Horror Movies To Watch On Amazon Prime Video

A family's grief turns to horror as they're haunted by unsettling events in Ari Aster's chilling film Hereditary, starring Toni Collette, Milly Shapiro, and Gabriel Byrne.
Source: IMDb
Talk To Me is about a group of friends unleash terrifying supernatural forces when they take their spirit-conjuring game too far using an embalded hand.
Beau is Afraid is about a man's journey home after his mother's death becomes a descent into madness and terror in Ari Aster's unsettling film Beau is Afraid, starring Joaquin Phoenix.
The Babadook is about a mother and son's lives are haunted by a terrifying entity from a mysterious children's book, Mister Babadook, in Jennifer Kent's psychological horror film.
A Quiet Place is about a post-apocalyptic world overrun by deadly, sound-tracking aliens, a family must navigate their new reality in silence to survive in John Krasinski's tense thriller.
I Saw The TV Glow is a teenager's life is disrupted by a mysterious and unsettling late-night TV show that seems to be broadcasting directly to them in the psychological thriller.
The Crow is aboute after being brutally murdered alongside his soulmate, Eric embarks on a perilous journey through the realms of the living and dead to avenge their deaths.
