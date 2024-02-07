January 20, 2024
Hi Nanna To Geetha Govindam: Telugu Rom-coms To Watch On A Cosy Winter Nights
Hi Nanna is a beautiful story of a single father who has to take care of his daughter, who is suffering from a rare condition called cystic fibrosis.
Geetha Govindam is celebrated to this day for its breezy romance, hilarious comedic episodes, and a lovely album.
Oohalu Gusagusalade: It is an adaptation of the 1897 French play titled Cyrano De Bergerac, and the plot revolves around Venky, an aspiring newsreader.
Ishq: When two strangers on a flight to Hyderabad unexpectedly end up in Goa, they feel themselves undeniably falling for each other.
To save himself from an unwanted marriage to a gangster's daughter, a man tells the story of reuniting with his childhood sweetheart in Switzerland.
