March 10, 2024
Highest-Grossing Malayalam Films At The Worldwide Box Office: Manjummel Boys To 2018
Directed by Amal Neerad, this movie is starred by Mammootty, Soubin Shahir and Sreenath Bhasi. This film earned Rs 181 crores gross.
Source: IMDb
Directed by Jude Anthany Joseph, it is starred by Tovino Thomas, Kunchacko Boban and Asif Ali. THis film earned 181 crores gross.
Source: iMDb
Directed by Roby Varghese Raj, it is starred by Mammootty, Kishore Kumar and G.Vijayaraghavan. This movie earned Rs 78 crores grossly.
Source: IMDb
Kurup is a criminal who is on the run from police after murdering someone for life insurance fraud. Directed by
Srinath Rajendran and starred by Dulquer Salmaan and Indraji, this movie earned 78 crore
Source: IMDb
A political Godfather dies and a lot of thieves dressed up as politicians. Directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran, the movie is starred by Mohanlal and Vivek Oberoi. This movie earned 128 crores gross.
Source: IMDb
Manjummel Boys (2024) Directed by Chidambaram, this movie is starred by Soubin Shahir, Sreenath Bhasi and Balu Varghese. This movie earned 129.60 crores gross.
Source: IMDb
Sachin pursues romance but finds himself caught between two potential partners. Directed by Girish A.D, this movie is starred by Naslen, Mamitha Baiju and Shyam Mohan. This movie earned 89.28 Cr. -
Source: IMDb
Sara, a blind sculptor, seeks justice after suffering trauma. She contends with the legal system. Directed by Jeethu Joseph, the movie is starred by Mohanlal and Mayad. This movie earned 86 crore.
Source: IMDb
The life of three mysterious individuals take a turn as their faces gets exposed, this movie is starred by Antony Varghese, Shane Nigam and Neeraj Madhav. This movie earned 85 crores gross.
Source: IMDb
This movie is about the forest which is under the threat of man who eats tigers and a drug mafia. Directed by Vysakh, the movie is starred by Mohanlal and Jagapathi Babu. This movie earned 140 crores
Source: IMDb