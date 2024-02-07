January 8, 2024
KGF to Mr And Mrs Ramchari, Highest-grossing movies of Kannada star Yash
Made on a budget of Rs 150 cr, KGF 2 is the biggest hit in Yash's career and went on to earn over Rs 1210 cr globally.
KGF 1 is the second-sweeper hit of Yash that earned a rating of 8.2 on IMDb. The movie also starred Srinidhi Shetty, Ramachandra Raju and Archana Jois.
This 7.3-rated movie was also declared an industry hit. Alongside Yash, this action-drama starred Radhika Pandit, Achyuth Kumar and Srinath in pivotal roles.
Yash plays a young rebel in this movie who aims to be the boss of everyone. This movie was also declared a hit at the box office.
Directed by Mahesh Rao and Jocky, Santhu Straight Forward stars Yash, Radhika Pandit, Avinash and Seetha in pivotal roles. The movie was declared above average.
The movie revolves around Baddi Krishna (Yash) who wants to be a cool dude in the town, unlike every other Kannada movie. This movie was also a hit at BO.
Googly, released in 2013 stars KGF actor Yash and Kriti Kharbanda in the lead roles. It is one of the most romantic Kannada films of all time.
