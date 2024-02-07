January 17, 2024
Hindi Gangster Dramas With Riveting Storylines: Gangs Of Wasseypur To Sarkar
Released in 2023, Animal was a Sandeep Reddy Vanga film that was set against the backdrop of an ideal son that turns gangster to take revenge for his father's enemies.
Source: IMDB
Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai was a smuggler's fictional tale starring Ajay Devgn in the lead alongside Emraan Hashmi, Kangana Ranaut and Prachi Desai. Aavailable to watch on Amazon Prime Video.
Source: IMDb
Gangs of Wasseypur was a two-part dark crime film that was set against the backdrop of gangster rivals starring Manoj Bajpayee, Pankaj Tripathi, Nawazuddin Siddiqui among others. Available on Netflix.
Source: IMDb
Starring J.D. Chakravarthi, Manoj Bajpayee, Urmila Matondkar and Paresh Rawal in pivotal roles, Satya released in 1998 and is an action drama available to watch on Jio Cinema.
Source: IMDb
Kaminey was a 2009 film that starred Shahid Kapoor alongside Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Deb Mukherjee and Shivkumar Subramaniam. You can watch this gangster drama on Netflix.
Source: IMDb
Led by Amitabh Bachchan, Sarkar also starred Abhishek Bachchan, Kay Kay Menon and Supriya Pathak in pivotal roles. It was released in 2005 and is available to watch on Amazon Prime Video.
Source: IMDb
Vaastav released in 1999 and starred Sanjay Dutt in lead. It was directed by Mahesh Manjrekar and is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.
Source: IMDb