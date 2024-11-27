Hindi Web Series Sequels on OTT: Mismatched S3, Khakee S2, and More to Watch This December

Mismatched S3 is coming soon, starring Prajakta Koli and Rohit Saraf in the main roles. The series is around college life and love triangles, and will be released on Netflix starting Dec 13.
Bandish Bandits is a romantic series featuring Ritwik Bhowmik and Shreya Chaudhry in the main roles. Season 2 will be available for streaming on OTT from December 13, 2024.
Netflix's web series Khakee is now back with its new season. The makers took to social media to announce Khakee: Season 2. However, the release date is yet to be announced.
Special Ops is an Indian Hindi-language action espionage thriller series for Hotstar Specials created and directed by Neeraj Pandey. As per reports, season 2 of the series is to be out soon.
Criminal Justice is a popular courtroom and crime drama on Disney+ Hotstar. While the exact release date remains uncertain, reports suggest that the new season will air towards the end of 2024.
Aashram season 4 is set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video in December 2024, following its renewal in 2023. However, there is no official update out yet.
Other than upcoming shows, there are a few series that just got released in November that you might missed out on. Campus Beats S4 is a romantic dance show, released on MX Player on November 20, 2024
Half Love Half Arranged season 2 is a romantic comedy series. The show is available on Amazon MX Player starting from November 15, 2024.
After a two-year break, Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein returns with its eagerly awaited second season. Directed by Sidharth Sengupta, the crime drama is now available on Netflix starting November 22.
Amazon miniTV brings back Gutar Gu for season 2. Started premiered on October 13, the series received good reviews and is still in the talks due to its sweet-teen story.
