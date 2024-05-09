May 9, 2024
Hollywood Actors Who Played Superman Before David Corenswet
Kirk Alyn, known for his roles as Clark Kent/Superman in Columbia Pictures' Superman and Atom Man vs. Superman in 1950, made his superhero debut in 1948.
George Reeves began playing Superman in 1951 and returned in six seasons, guest spots, and films like Adventures of Superman, I Love Lucy, and Stamp Day for Superman.
Christopher Reeve, renowned for is role as Clark Kent in Superman, starred in several subsequent films.
John Haymes Newton, known for his voice of Superman in the animated fan films Superman Classic (2011) and Bizarro Classic (2012), made his television debut in the late '80s.
Dean Cain portrayed Superman for four years in Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman during the '90s.
Tim Daly has a long career as the Man of Steel, voicing him in various TV, video, and direct-to-video films, including Superman: The Last Son of Krypton, Batman Superman Movie: World's Finest.
