January 8, 2024
Hollywood films that make reference to the Indian Mythology
Oppenheimer: Based on J. Robert Oppenheimer, connected to the Hindu scripture Bhagavad Gita.
X-men Apocalypse: References Krishna, yet largely explores god-like figures coincidentally.
Doctor Strange: Marvel integrates Hindu-Buddhist elements in Strange's journey to superhero.
Matrix Trilogy: Questions reality, echoes Hindu philosophy's Maya illusion concept.
Avatar series: Draws from Hinduism, echoes Lord Vishnu's avatars to restore balance.
Watchmen: Doctor Manhattan's attributes align with Krishna, reflecting Bhagavad Gita lines.
