January 8, 2024

Hollywood films that make reference to the Indian Mythology

Oppenheimer: Based on J. Robert Oppenheimer, connected to the Hindu scripture Bhagavad Gita.

Source: Indian Mythology

X-men Apocalypse: References Krishna, yet largely explores god-like figures coincidentally.

Doctor Strange: Marvel integrates Hindu-Buddhist elements in Strange's journey to superhero.

Matrix Trilogy: Questions reality, echoes Hindu philosophy's Maya illusion concept.

Avatar series: Draws from Hinduism, echoes Lord Vishnu's avatars to restore balance.

Watchmen: Doctor Manhattan's attributes align with Krishna, reflecting Bhagavad Gita lines.

