May 4, 2024
Hollywood Movies To Watch This Weekend: The Fall Guy To Challengers
The Idea Of You is about Solène, a single mother, unexpectedly falls in love with 24-year-old Hayes Campbell, the lead singer of the popular boy band August Moon.
Beautiful Rebel is Gianna Nannini, is about Italy's renowned rock star, overcomes family and industry obstacles to pursue her dream, as directed by Cinzia TH Torrini and starring Noemi Brando.
The Fall Guy is about a stuntman who searches for a missing star in his ex-girlfriend's film, directed by David Leitch, and stars Ryan Gosling, Emily Blunt.
Honeymonish is about a newly married couple discovers their uniqueness during their honeymoon, questioning if opposites attract. Directed by Elie Semaan and written by Eiad Saleh, stars Nour Al Ghand
Challengers is about Tashi, a former tennis prodigy, mentors her husband, who must confront his ex-best friend and ex-boyfriend to overcome a losing streak.
The Gray Man is about the CIA's skilled operative uncovers agency secrets, leading to a global manhunt by international assassins, with the true identity unknown.
Christopher Nolan's film tells the story of American scientist J. Robert Oppenheimer's role in the development of the atomic bomb.
