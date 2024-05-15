May 14, 2024
Hollywood Thrillers Based On Novels
Gone Girl is a 2014 American psychological thriller directed by David Fincher, written by Gillian Flynn, and starring Ben Affleck, Rosamund Pike, Neil Patrick Harris, Tyler Perry, and Carrie Coon.
Source: IMDb
The graphic novel adaptation of Stieg Larsson's THE GIRL WITH THE DRAGON TATTOO, book 1 of 2, follows Harriet Vanger, a wealthy Swedish family scion, who disappeared forty years ago.
In 1990, the novel Misery was adapted into a film, directed by Rob Reiner and written by William Goldman, featuring James Caan and Kathy Bates as Paul Sheldon and Annie Wilkes.
The Silence of the Lambs is a masterfully written, ingenious, and unforgettable classic of suspense fiction, focusing on the protagonist's intimate understanding of the killer and Clarice herself.
Murder on the Orient Express, a beloved work by Agatha Christie, has been adapted for radio, film, and television, inspiring numerous writers and filmmakers.
Shutter Island is a 2003 novel by Dennis Lehane, narrating the story of a U.S. Marshal investigating the disappearance of a multiple murderer in a criminally insane hospital.
The Girl on the Train is a 2015 psychological thriller novel by Paula Hawkins, narrating the experiences of three women dealing with relationship issues and alcoholism.
