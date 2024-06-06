June 5, 2024
House Of The Dragons To Game Of Thrones: Must-watch English Web Series
Game of Thrones, set on Westeros and Essos, is a fantasy world centered around Eddard Stark's family, the Warden of the North.
Source: IMDb
House of the Dragon is an HBO fantasy drama series, a prequel to Game of Thrones, and the second in the A Song of Ice and Fire franchise.
Succession is a Jesse Armstrong-created American satirical television series that follows the Roy family, owners of Waystar RoyCo, as they fight for control amid health uncertainty.
Sex And the city is set in the late 1990s, four New York women discuss their sexual lives and explore new ways to cope with their gender identity.
Tony Soprano, a New Jersey mob boss, grapples with personal and professional issues affecting his mental state, prompting him to seek professional psychiatric counseling, directed by David Chase.
"Euphoria" is an American adaptation of the Israeli show, focusing on the life of 17-year-old Rue, a drug addict recovering from rehab with no plans to stay clean.
Amidst a devastating global pandemic, a resilient survivor takes charge of a 14-year-old girl, who may be humanity's last hope, with creators Neil Druckmann and Craig Mazin.
