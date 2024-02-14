February 14, 2024
How Bollywood Celebs Celebrated Valentine’s Day
Bipasha Basu took to social media and shared a special wish for her husband Karan Singh Grover. She shared a photo from their wedding day.
Source: Instagram
Remo d'souza shared a wholesome reel on his social media handle which he dedicated to his wife.
Source: Instagram
Kriti Kharbanda shared a photo with Pulkit Samrat. “Let’s March together, hand in hand,” she wrote in the caption.
Source: Instagram
Nayanthara shared adorable photos with both her sons Uyir and Ulag. “Thank you for making my Valentine’s Day the BESSSTTT ever,” she wrote.
Source: Instagram
Nataša Stanković also shared a special wish for her husband Hardik Pandya.
Source: Instagram
Bollywood actress Preity Zinta also shared photos with her husband. “Happy Valentines Day to all of you & to my forever Valentine,” she wrote in the caption.
Source: Instagram