January 24, 2024

Hrithik Roshan Action Movies To Watch Before Fighter

Bang Bang starring Hrithik Roshan and Katrina Kaif is a quintessential action film.

Source: IMDb

War is headlined by Hrithik Roshan and is one of the most popular films of the actor.

Krrish 3 is another action film headlined by the actor.

Hrithik Roshan played the villain in Dhoom 2. The actor headlined the film which was released in 2006.

Hrithik Roshan played the role of Mughal emperor Akhbar.

In Vikram Vedha too the actor played an action role.

