January 24, 2024
Hrithik Roshan Action Movies To Watch Before Fighter
Bang Bang starring Hrithik Roshan and Katrina Kaif is a quintessential action film.
Source: IMDb
War is headlined by Hrithik Roshan and is one of the most popular films of the actor.
Source: IMDb
Krrish 3 is another action film headlined by the actor.
Source: IMDb
Hrithik Roshan played the villain in Dhoom 2. The actor headlined the film which was released in 2006.
Source: IMDb
Hrithik Roshan played the role of Mughal emperor Akhbar.
Source: IMDb
In Vikram Vedha too the actor played an action role.
Source: IMDb