Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone To Triptii Dimri-Vicky Kaushal: Best On-Screen Pairing Of 2024

Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna's crackling chemistry was hailed in Pushpa: The Rise. This year, their chemistry was refreshing to watch in the second instalment of the movie, Pushpa: The Rule. 

Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor reprised their roles in Stree 2. The film showcased a blend of quirky humour, emotional depth, and romance, captivating audiences with its captivating chemistry. 

Despite limited scenes, Triptii Dimri and Kartik Aaryan captivated audiences with their unique chemistry in the horror-comedy film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. 

The Indian aerial action thriller film, Fighter, showcased talented duo Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan, together for the first time. 

Lakshya and Tanya Maniktala's performance in Kill showcased exceptional intensity and chemistry on the screen.

Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu deliver convincing performances in both action and romantic scenes in the Indian adaptation of Citadel: Honey Bunny. 

Triptii Dimri's performance in Bad Newz, featuring chemistry with Punjabi actor Vicky Kaushal, was both hot and entertaining, with sultry tracks, epic party numbers, and hilarious punches. 

