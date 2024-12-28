Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone To Triptii Dimri-Vicky Kaushal: Best On-Screen Pairing Of 2024

Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna's crackling chemistry was hailed in Pushpa: The Rise. This year, their chemistry was refreshing to watch in the second instalment of the movie, Pushpa: The Rule.
Source: IMDb
Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor reprised their roles in Stree 2. The film showcased a blend of quirky humour, emotional depth, and romance, captivating audiences with its captivating chemistry.
Source: IMDb
Despite limited scenes, Triptii Dimri and Kartik Aaryan captivated audiences with their unique chemistry in the horror-comedy film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.
Source: Instagram
The Indian aerial action thriller film, Fighter, showcased talented duo Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan, together for the first time.
Source: Instagram
Lakshya and Tanya Maniktala's performance in Kill showcased exceptional intensity and chemistry on the screen.
Source: IMDb
Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu deliver convincing performances in both action and romantic scenes in the Indian adaptation of Citadel: Honey Bunny.
Source: IMDb
Triptii Dimri's performance in Bad Newz, featuring chemistry with Punjabi actor Vicky Kaushal, was both hot and entertaining, with sultry tracks, epic party numbers, and hilarious punches.
Source: Instagram