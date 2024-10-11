Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad Attend Siddharth Anand's Wife Birthday Together

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad attended Siddharth Anand's wife's birthday bash in Mumbai on October 10.
Source: Varinder Chawla
The couple opted for simple neutral-tone outfits for their date night, attracting fans with their impressive looks.
Karishma Tanna was also present at the birthday bash, wearing a black mini-skirt and a white top.
Paparazzi captured Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad posing together for media, including Siddharth Anand, and holding Saba's hands before participating in celebrations at a Mumbai restaurant.
The couple effortlessly achieves fashion goals and sets the bar high with their simple neutral-coloured ensembles.
Saba wore a white button-down shirt with a relaxed fit, paired with brown pants with a flared design and cut-off hem length.
Hrithik donned a stylish grey outfit for Siddharth Anand's wife's birthday celebrations, wearing a relaxed T-shirt, denim jacket, cargo pants, a trimmed beard, sneakers, and a backswept hairdo.
Ashish Chaudhary was also present at the birthday bash.
Saba wore a stunning ensemble with beige pumps, gold cuff bracelet, swirl design earrings, and tan bag, complemented by feathered brows, bright red lip, and glowing skin.
Hrithik and Saba, dating since 2021, shared a photo from a vacation together recently on their third anniversary.
