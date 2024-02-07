January 9, 2024
Hrithik Roshan turns 50: Everytime Fighter actor underwent major transformation for a film
Koi Mil Gaya: The actor had to manage two drastically opposite looks for the film - the lean school boy look as well as the buffed body look when Rohit gains superpowers.
Guzaarish: For an actor known for his flexible body moves, Hrithik Roshan did an awe-inspiring job at playing a character dealing with scoliosis.
Super 30: Playing a small-town genius who leads a team of students to the biggest institute in the country, Hrithik immersed himself completely, replete with a non-glamorous look and unkempt hairdo.
Vikram Vedha: Playing the antagonist in this action-thriller, Hrithik Roshan displayed a whole new level of menace in his performance, carrying a haggard look to perfection.
Hrithik Roshan in Jodha Akbar: Going much against his urban suave image, Hrithik Roshan carried the regal prince look with elan, disappearing in the role of Akbar.
