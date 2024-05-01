May 1, 2024
Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam To Magadheera, Movies Shot In Gujarat
Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam was filmed in Gujarat-Rajasthan and Budapest, Hungary, representing Italy, and premiered at the 1999 International Film Festival of India's Indian Panorama section.
Source: IMDb
Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela is set in Gujarat. Initially it was shot in Gujarat, with scenes of Ram-Leela being shot at City Palace, Udaipur, and Gangaur Ghat.
Airlift was shot in Ras Al Khaimah's Al-Hamra Palace Beach Resort, Kuwait in 1990, and various locations including Ujjain, Bhuj, and Rajasthan.
Magadheera's initial 10-day shooting took place in Rann of Kutch, Gujarat, where art director Ravinder provided details to a chariot-making specialist in Chennai.
Kai Po Che!, set in Ahmedabad from 2000-2012, follows three friends, Ishaan, Omkar, and Govind, who start a sports shop and academy amid the 2001 Gujarat earthquake, 2002 Godhra train burning.
Rambo Rajkumar (2013) is a Hindi movie starring Shahid Kapoor, Sonakshi Sinha, and Prabhu Deva, shot in Gujarat's Little Rann, Rajkot, and Gondal areas.
Prem Ratan Dhan Payo was a visually stunning film shot in India's extravagant locations, featuring grand sets and elaborate costumes. It was shot in Rajkot, Gondal, Udaipur.
