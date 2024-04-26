April 26, 2024
Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam To Padmaavat, Sanjay Leela Bhansali Movies To Watch Ahead Of Heeramandi
Padmaavat revolves around the medieval Rajasthan, Queen Padmavati marries a noble king and lives in a prosperous fortress. An ambitious Sultan falls in love with her, leading to a tragic end.
Bajirao Mastani revolves around the story of the Maratha general, Baji Rao I, and the princess of Bundelkhand, Mastani, starring Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, and Priyanka Chopra Jonas.
Devdas is about Devdas Mukherjee's whose life spirals out of control after his wealthy family prevents him from marrying his love interest, leading him to resort to alcohol and vice.
Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam revolves around Nandini who must choose between Sameer, who taught her love, and Vanraj, who taught her to fulfill love promises. The movie is directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.
Black is about the film which tells the story of a young woman with visual and hearing impairments, who is aided by a teacher who provides light.
Saawariya is about two souls, on vacation and meeting a lover, spend magical, dream-like days together in a small town, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and stars Amitabh Bachchan, Rani Mukerji.
Guzaarish is about Ethan, a paralyzed magician, petitions the court to end his life, sparking controversy. Sanjay Leela Bhansali directed the film, and stars Hrithik Roshan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.
