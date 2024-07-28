Republic Entertainment Desk
Huma Qureshi Turns 38: Celebrating Her Journey From Gangs Of Wasseypur To Tarla
Qureshi impressed critics in Gangs of Wasseypur, playing Mohsina Hamid, the love interest of Faizal, with a captivating arc that ultimately leads to the story's conclusion.
Source: IMDb
Huma Qureshi stars in biopic of Indian chef Tarla Dalal, showcasing her journey from housewife to globally recognized vegetarian chef.
Huma Qureshi stars in Dedh Ishqiya, a black comedy film about two thieves discovering heaven through the seven stages of love, with Qureshi playing Munia, a confidante and ally.
Double XL explores body shaming, focusing on the story of Rajshri Trivedi, a Meerut-based girl who defies her family's expectations to marry and settle down to pursue her dream career.
In Luv Shuv Tey Chicken Khurrana, Huma Qureshi's performance as Harman in a rural comedy-drama showcased her entrepreneurial spirit and genuine impression, enhancing the plot and setting of the film.
Ek Thi Daayan, a 2013 supernatural thriller starring Emraan Hashmi, Konkona Sen Sharma, Kalki Koechlin, and Qureshi, follows magician Bobo's quest to escape a dark spirit, receiving positive reviews.
In Badlapur, Huma Qureshi's crucial role as Jhimli in a crime drama added emotional depth and talent to the film, despite its popularity, often overlooked in discussing its best moments.
