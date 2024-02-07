January 13, 2024
Hunger Games, The Last Song And Other Liam Hemsworth Movies To Watch
Triangle: After a yachting accident, a group of friends take refuge in an abandoned cruise liner. However, they soon realise that they are being stalked by a stranger who wants to hunt them down.
Source: IMDb
The Hunger Games series started in 2012 and concluded after four parts in 2015. It starred Jennifer Lawrence, Liam Hemsworth, and Josh Hutcherson in lead roles.
Isn’t It Romantic: Natalie is an architect who gets knocked unconscious during an attempted mugging and finds herself in an alternate universe that has all the elements of a romantic comedy.
The Last Song: A troubled father-daughter relationship gets a new lease of life when the two begin to explore a common thread, their passion for music.
The Dressmaker: Tilly, a dressmaker, returns to her hometown in Australia to care for her ill mother. Armed with her sewing machine, she sets out to take revenge on the people who had wronged her.
The Expendables 2: All hell breaks loose when Barney, along with his band of old-school mercenaries, sets out on a path of carnage after one of their comrades gets killed during a simple task.
