January 21, 2024
Hwarang To Nevertheless: Korean Shows Which Blew Up On OTT
Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth, situated in the Silla kingdom of Korea, features an ensemble cast - notably led by BTS V along side Park Hyung Sik, Park Seo Joon, Go A Ra, Shinee’s Minho.
Nevertheless, starring Han So Hee and Song Kang, available for streaming on Netflix, covers the theme of forbidden love and longing - a rather popular trope for K-dramas.
Tempted, starring Woo Do Hwan, Park Soo Young, Kim Min Jae, Joy, and Moon Ga Young, available for streaming on Netflix, features a story of revenge which eventually blossoms into love.
Uncontrollably Fond, starring Kim Woo Bin and Lim Ju Hwan, features the story of two lovers who reunite in the later stages of their life with both being notable names in the field of filmmaking.
The Chae Eun Woo and Moon Ga Young led series True Beauty, available for streaming on Netflix, tackles the issue of Korea's unrealistic and pressing beauty standards, also targetting racism.
