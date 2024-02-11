February 10, 2024
I Promised Her Life To Broken Promises: Movies To Watch On Promise Day 2024
I Promised Her Life: On the day of her daughter's funeral, a grieving mother defies a centuries-old ritual and tests the limits of tradition as she walks the thin line between death and the afterlife.
Source: IMDb
Broken Promises: A homeless couple sell their newborn daughter to a wealthy, childless couple, but a short time later they change their minds and demand that their baby be returned to them.
Source: IMDb
Fatal Promise: Kang Tae In breaks a promise that he made to Cha Eun Dong when the latter's family was in danger. However, things change when the two come face-to-face after seven years.
Source: IMDb
I Never Promised You a Rose Garden: A borderline schizophrenic after a failed suicide attempt lands in a mental institution, where the hostile environment threatens to destabilize her condition more.
Source: IMDb
Maquia: When the Promised Flower Blooms - A teenager belongs to the Iorph community whose members can live for hundreds of years. But her life changes when the Iorph settlement is invaded.
Source: IMDb
The Promised Land: In 18th-century Denmark, impoverished war hero Capt. Ludvig Kahlen sets out to tame a vast, uninhabitable land on which seemingly nothing can grow.
Source: IMDB