June 2, 2024
Ilaiyaraaja Birthday: Popular Compositions Of Music Director
Muththu muththa, an early hit by Ilayaraja, features S. Janaki's voice and emotional lyrics by Panchu Arunachalam.
Source: IMDb
Metti oli kaatrodu
This song is another beautiful composition by Ilayaraja. S. Janaki’s singing enhances the emotional depth of the popular track.
Source: IMDb
From the film Un Kannil Neer Vazhinthaal, this song titled Kannil enna kaar ki, a duet featuring S. Janaki and S. P. Balasubramaniam. Ilayaraja’s music and Vairamuthu’s lyrics come together to create.
Source: IMDb
Nee Oru Kadhal Sangeetham, a fan-favorite song from Nayagan, featuring Mano and K. S. Chitra, is composed by Ilayaraja and written by Pulamaipithan.
Source: IMDb
Sundari Kannaal Oru Sethi, a beautiful song from Thalapathi, featuring legendary S. P. Balasubrahmanyam and S. Janaki, and featuring Rajinikanth and Shobana, continues to captivate fans.
Source: IMDb
Thenmadurai Vaigai Nadhi is a 1988 Tamil song by Ilaiyaraaja, S.P. Balasubrahmanyam, P. Susheela, and Malaysia Vasudevan from the album Dharmathin Thalaivan.
Source: @ilaiyaraaja/X
Paasamulla Paandiyare is a 1991 Tamil song from the album Captain Prabhakaran, composed by Ilaiyaraaja and sung by Mano and K. S. Chithra, with a duration of 5:14 minutes.
Source: Jio Saavn