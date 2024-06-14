June 14, 2024

IMDb's Highest Rated Korean Dramas: Marry My Husband To Queen Of Tears

'Lovely Runner' is a charming K-drama featuring winsome leads, spanning multiple timelines. It follows Ryoo Seon-jae, a top star, and Im Sol, a fan, as they meet in a fantasy romance.

Queen of Tears is a Korean drama featuring Kim Soo-hyun, Kim Ji-won, and Park Sung-hoon, offering a miraculous love story overcoming a crisis.

Marry My Husband features captivating characters, a plot, romance, and a time travel fantasy element. The lead actors have stunning chemistry, and the supporting characters are fun and pacing.

Bok Gwi Joo's family loses supernatural abilities due to depression and modern issues. Do Da He joins their household, causing change. "Atypical Family" redefines the genre with a witty viewpoint.

Captivating The King follows King Yi In, a political tycoon, and his enchantment with a secret agent, Kang Hee-soo. Starring Jo Jung-Suk, Shin Se-Kyung, and Lee Sin-young.

The Midnight Romance In Hagwagon series follows the secret romance between veteran academy instructor Seo Hye-jin and her flirty student Lee Joon-ho, a decade later.

Doctor Slump is a romantic comedy celebrating Park Shin-hye's return to K-drama after a two-year hiatus, where two brilliant doctors unexpectedly find solace in each other.

