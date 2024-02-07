January 12, 2024
Imran Khan rom-coms to revisit ahead of his comeback
Break Ke Baad: This 2010 rom-com took a youthful look at modern relationships and all its complexities.
Mere Brother ki Dulhan: Imran Khan's USP was how he never consciously chose roles that kept him at centre, often allowing co-stars to steal the show. Mere Dulhan Ki Dulhan was one such film.
I Hate Luv Storys: The film had a very popular soundtrack, and found commercial success too. Imran Khan had the perfect personality for a cynic-turned-romantic in this film.
Ek Main aur Ekk Tu: Shakun Batra's directorial debut remains Imran Khan's most sincere performance, where he also shared heartwarming chemistry with Kareena Kapoor.
Gori Tere Pyaar Mein: Imran-Kareena duo returned in this 2013 film which didn't hit all the right notes, but Imran, yet again playing an urban boy who regains moral compass, performed well.
Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na: This was Imran Khan's debut, and possibly remains the film and performance he is most known for. Imran's chemistry with Genelia too was full of warmth and sunshine.
Katti Batti: Imran Khan gave a decent performance in this rom-com that takes a drastic turn in the end. The film didn't fare well, and Imran did not sign another film.
