IN PICS | Saif Ali Khan Returns Home A Lone Warrior After Surviving Brutal Knife Attack

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan has been discharged from Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital. The actor was admitted to the hospital following a stabbing attack at his Bandra residence last week.
Source: X
As Saif reached his Bandra residence he waved to the media. The Hun Tum actor looked healthy as he greeted the paps with a smile. Kareena Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor were spotted at the residence.
Source: X
The actor was dressed in a white shirt and a pair of denims and was seen shaking hands with friends and neighbours, as he walked towards his den.
Source: X
The dressing on his neck was also visible through his collar.
Source: X
The actor suffered stab wounds to his thoracic spine when an intruder, later identified as Mohd Shariful Islam Shehzad, entered his home with the alleged intent of theft last week.
Source: X
Saif, attempting to intervene, was attacked, leading to a violent confrontation. The actor was immediately taken to Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital for treatment after sustaining major injuries.
Source: X
Saif underwent surgery to treat serious injuries, including the removal of a 2.5-inch-long blade. The accused was taken to different locations by the Mumbai police to recreate the crime scene.
Source: X