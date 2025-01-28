India Vs Pregnant, Dhoom Dhaam, Kinda Pregnant: New Releases To Watch On Netflix In February 2025

Apple Cider Vinegar is about the wellness guru Belle Gibson who builds a massive social media following by falsely claiming to have cancer.
Release Date: February 6, 2025
Source: IMDb
The Greatest Rivalry India vs Pakistan is a documentary series premiering on Netflix on February 7, exploring the intense cricket rivalry between India and Pakistan.
Release Date: February 7, 2025
Melo Movie is about a jaded film critic who reunites with an aspiring director in an encounter that uncovers buried memories.
Release Date: February 14, 2025
Dhoom Dham is about a chaotic twist, mismatched newlyweds Veer and Koyal embark on a frantic adventure on their wedding night, mistaken for someone else.
Release Date: February 14, 2025
Court of Gold follows potential medal contenders and promising hopefuls in men's basketball as teams compete in the Olympic Games Paris 2024 and qualifying events.
Release Date: February 18, 2025
Kinda Pregnant is about Lainy's jealousy of her best friend's pregnancy prompts her to wear a fake belly, leading to a chance encounter with the man of her dreams.
Release Date: February 5 , 2025
Decades after their iconic 1984 karate tournament, Daniel LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence rekindle their rivalry as middle-aged men in the Netflix series Cobra Kai.
Release Date: February 13, 2025
