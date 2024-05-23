May 22, 2024
Indian Actresses Who Went Bald For Roles
Persis Khambatta, a Mumbai-born model-turned-actor, gained fame for her role in Star Trek: The Motion Picture, went bald. She credits her Hollywood success to the protective nature of her foreign.
Source: IMDb
Lisa made her acting debut in 1994, and did notable roles in Water. Lisa Ray played Kalyani went bald for Water.
Source: IMDb
Shakuntala , the most enigmatic of the women. Attractive, witty and sharp, she is also one of the few widows. Seems Biswas goes bald for the role Shakuntala.
Source: IMDb
Tanuja played the role of Bhagirathi for the movie Pitruroon. She went bald for the role.
Source: IMDb
Tanvi Azmi stars as Radhabai, Bajirao's mother, and Ayush Tandon as Nana Saheb, Kashibai's first son. Azmi also goes bald for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Bajirao Mastani.
Source: IMDb
Shabana Azmi, who wore a bald head for her role in Water, later chose not to participate and her character name was not confirmed.
Source: IMDb
Antara Mali, known for her glamorous roles, has shaved off her head for Amol Palekar's film And Once Again, adopting a deglam look.
Source: IMDb