May 22, 2024

Indian Actresses Who Went Bald For Roles

Persis Khambatta, a Mumbai-born model-turned-actor, gained fame for her role in Star Trek: The Motion Picture, went bald. She credits her Hollywood success to the protective nature of her foreign.

Source: IMDb

Lisa made her acting debut in 1994, and did notable roles in Water. Lisa Ray played Kalyani went bald for Water.

Source: IMDb

Shakuntala , the most enigmatic of the women. Attractive, witty and sharp, she is also one of the few widows. Seems Biswas goes bald for the role Shakuntala.

Source: IMDb

Tanuja played the role of Bhagirathi for the movie Pitruroon. She went bald for the role.

Source: IMDb

Tanvi Azmi stars as Radhabai, Bajirao's mother, and Ayush Tandon as Nana Saheb, Kashibai's first son. Azmi also goes bald for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Bajirao Mastani.

Source: IMDb

Shabana Azmi, who wore a bald head for her role in Water, later chose not to participate and her character name was not confirmed.

Source: IMDb

Antara Mali, known for her glamorous roles, has shaved off her head for Amol Palekar's film And Once Again, adopting a deglam look.

Source: IMDb

View Next Slide