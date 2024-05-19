May 19, 2024
Indian Films Based On Foreign Literature
Lootera, the Vikramaditya Motwane film, is inspired by O. Henry's short story. It tells a tragic love story set during the Zamindari Abolition Act.
Kandukondain Kandukondain is an Indian adaptation of Jane Austen's "Sense and Sensibility". It features two sisters with different temperaments.
Sanwariyaan is a 2007 Indian Hindi-language romance film directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor. It is based on Fyodor Dostoevsky's White Nights.
Aisha, a remake of Jane Austen's 1815 classic, evokes a sense of nostalgia for a classic that has been adapted numerous times worldwide.
Fitoor is a 2016 Indian musical romantic drama, directed by Abhishek Kapoor, produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur, and written by Kapoor and Supratik Sen. It is based on Charles Dickens' 1861.
Noor, based on Saba Imtiaz's novel Karachi, You're Killing Me!, follows Indian journalist-writer Noor's journey through Mumbai and her love life.
Monica, O My Darling is a 2022 Hindi-language neo-noir dark comedy crime thriller film directed by Vasan Bala, starring Rajkummar Rao, Huma Qureshi, and Radhika Apte.
