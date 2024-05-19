May 19, 2024
Indian Films That Were A Blockbuster Of China
Dangal, directed by Aamir Khan, remains China's most popular Hindi film, earning Rs 1300 crore, a significant increase from the 2784 crore collected by eight Indian films in the past three years.
Source: IMDb
Bollywood film PK became the first Bollywood film to surpass Rs 100 crore in Chinese box office, collecting Rs 107 crore ($16.68 million), since its release, focusing on education gaps.
Source: IMDb
The Secret Superstar film grossed US$11 million on its second day, surpassing India's lifetime gross and Dangal's China gross of ₹44.97 crore.
Source: IMDb
Hindi Medium film earned ₹2.23 billion (US$32.61 million) during its lifetime at the Chinese box office.
Source: IMDb
Hichki starring Rani Mukerji, surpassed the 100 crore mark in China since its release on October 12, according to Yash Raj Films.
Source: IMDb
Mom, released in China in May 2019, grossed $16.97 million by June, ranking fourth behind Hollywood films Pokémon Detective Pikachu and Avengers: Endgame.
Source: IMDb
The film Toilet Hero, retitled for Chinese audiences, grossed $14.36 million in China within its first day, collecting ₹91.31 crore (US$13.35 million) in its first seven days.
Source: IMDb