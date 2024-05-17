May 16, 2024
Indian Films That Won Awards At Cannes: The Lunchbox To Do Bigha Zamin
Do Bigha Zamin, 1953 Indian Hindi-language drama film directed by Bimal Roy, based on Rabindranath Tagore's Bengali poem. It stars Balraj Sahni and Nirupa Roy, it won the Prix Internationale at Cannes
Source: IMDb
Boot Polish, a 1954 Hindi comedy drama directed by Prakash Arora and produced by Raj Kapoor. Naaz received a special mention at the 1955 Cannes for her outstanding performance as a child actress.
Neecha Nagar became the first Indian film to gain recognition at the Cannes Film Festival, after it shared the Grand Prix du Festival International du Film (Best Film) award at the first Cannes.
Kharij is a 1982 Bengali film by Mrinal Sen, based on Ramapada Chowdhury's novel, which won the Golden Palm and Jury Prize at the 1983 Cannes Film Festival.
Pather Panchali is Satyajit Ray's 1956 film, that won 'most human document award', showcases mature film talent, featuring impoverished priest Harihar Ray, leaving his rural Bengal village for work.
Salaam Bombay is directed by Mira Nair, Salaam Bombay! was India's second Academy Award nominated film and won the Caméra d'Or and Audience awards at Cannes.
The Lunchbox, a 2013 Cannes Film Festival winner, follows a young housewife and an older man as they build a fantasy world through notes in a lunchbox system, resulting in a Grand Rail d'Or.
