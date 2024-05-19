May 19, 2024
Indian Movies That Changed The History Of Cinema
Raja Harishchandra, the first Indian feature film, was produced in seven months and 21 days, paving the way for future Indian movie productions.
Do Bigha Zamin, a 1953 Indian Hindi-language drama film, based on Tagore's poem, is influenced by Italian neo-realistic cinema and is a benchmark in early parallel cinema in India.
Guru Dutt starred in a commercially successful film, praised for its technical bravura, storytelling, theme, romantic idealism. It changed the perceptions of assessing romantic fictions visually.
Mughal-e-Azam, a 1960 Indian film, in which director transformed the legend into a glorious chapter in Indian history, incorporating popular elements such as resolute and passionate lovers.
Satya, released in 1998, was critically acclaimed for its realistic portrayal of the Indian underworld and Bajpayee's performance, grossing ₹15 crore and launching several careers.
Gangs of Wasseypur, a cult classic, introduced storytelling in small-town India and sparked a creative boom in India's streaming content, leading to notable Hindi entertainment.
'Baahubali', originally released in Tamil and Telugu, successfully spread its South Indian film industry to various regions through dubbed versions in Hindi, Malayalam, Kannada, Odia, Bhojpuri.
