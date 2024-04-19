April 19, 2024
Indian Movies That Went Global: Baahubali To Dangal
Dangal, Disney's fourth highest-grossing film of 2017, is the first Indian film to gross $300 million worldwide, one of the top 30 highest-grossing 2016 films.
Source: IMDb
Baahubali 2 is the highest-grossing film in India, the highest-grossing Telugu film, the highest-grossing South Indian film, and the second highest-grossing Indian film worldwide.
Source: IMDB
'RRR' was named the most popular movie of 2022, while 'Panchayat' was ranked the most popular web series by IMDb users worldwide.
Source: RRR Movie/X
KGF: Chapter 2 became one of the highest-grossing Indian movies in 2022, grossing Rs 1,200 crore worldwide and entering the Rs 1000 crore club.
Source: IMDb
Bajirao Mastani, a major commercial success, grossed over ₹356.2 crore worldwide, surpassing ₹254 crore in India and ₹102.2 crore in the overseas market.
Source: IMDb
Mughal-e-Azam, a timeless tragic love story, is a film about maintaining social and power structures, dismantling Akbar's family, forbidding a love story, and sending men to battle. It became popular
Source: IMDb
Awaara is estimated to have sold over 200 million tickets overseas, including more than 100 million in China and about 100 million in the Soviet Union.
Source: IMDb