April 23, 2024
Indian Mythology-inspired Films And Series To Binge-watch
Raavan is about a bandit leader who kidnaps the wife of a policeman who killed his sister but later falls in love with her, starring Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and Govinda.
Source: IMDb
Brahmastra revolves around a DJ with superpowers and his ladylove who protect the Brahmastra, an energy weapon, from dark forces, directed by Ayan Mukerji and starring Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor.
Baahubali is about a Mahishmati kingdom child who learns about his royal heritage, father's bravery, and decides to overthrow the ruler. Directed by S.S. Rajamouli, stars Prabhas.
Karthikeya investigates a deadly snake in a temple in Subramanyapuram, a mystery directed by Chandoo Mondeti, starring Nikhil Siddharth, Swathi Reddy, and Tanikella Bharani.
Asur is about Shubh return for revenge, challenging Dhananjay Rajpoot and Nikhil Nair to stop his fallen heroes. Created by Gaurav Shukla, stars Arshad Warsi, Barun Sobti, and Anupriya Goenka.
Ram Setu is about an atheist archaeologist, turned believer, who races against time to prove Ram Setu's existence before evil forces destroy India's heritage.
Shakuntlam is about King Dushyantha and Shakuntala, the daughter of Vishwamitra and Menaka, who are reunited by destiny after a curse, with stars Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Dev Mohan, and Mohan Babu.
