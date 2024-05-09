May 9, 2024
Indian Web Series Adapted From British Shows: The Night Manager To The Office
Inspired by the British series, "Criminal Justice," this Indian adaptation explores the complexities of the legal system as it follows a young man accused of a crime he can't remember committing.
Source: IMDb
Rudra is a unique creation, not a remade version of "Luther," and it's important to recognize their differences rather than comparing them.
Source: IMDb
The Broken News is a 2022 Indian Hindi-language drama web series, a remake of the British series Press, directed by Vinay Waikul on ZEE5.
Source: IMDb
The Office is a series of mockumentary sitcoms based on the 2001 British series, created by Ricky Gervais and Stephen Merchant.
Source: IMDb
Dead Pixels is an Indian Telugu-language fantasy comedy television series, a remake of the British series Dead Pixels, written by Akshay Polla and directed by Aditya Mandala, and premiered on Disney+
Source: IMDb
"Hostages," inspired by the Israeli series "Bnei Aruba," follows a renowned surgeon whose family is taken hostage.
Source: IMDb
Out of Love is an Indian series adapted from Doctor Foster by Mike Bartlett, directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia and Aijaz Khan, starring Rasika Dugal and Purab Kohli, premiered on Hotstar in 2019.
Source: IMDb