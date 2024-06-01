May 31, 2024
Indrani, Kalki 2898 AD, Raayan: Regional Movies Set To Watch This June
Nag Ashwin directed and written the modern-day avatar of the Hindu god Vishnu, believed to protect the world from evil forces, starring Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, and Kamal Haasan.
Source: IMDb
Stephen Pallam's sci-fi superhero saga explores futuristic themes, time travel, and advanced technology, starring Pranitha Bijina, Yaniya Bharadwaj, Kabir Duhan Singh, Sapthagiri, Shataf Figar, Ankith
Source: IMDb
Rayaan is about a young man who trains to avenge his family's murders, leading him through the criminal underworld and seeking those responsible.
Source: IMDb
'Harom Hara', an action film directed by Gnanasagar Dwaraka, stars Sudheer Babu and Malavika Sharma, with supporting roles in Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam, Kannada, and Telugu.
Source: IMDb
Thanglam is directed by Pa. Ranjith, stars Sudheer Babu and Malavika Sharma, and follows Thangalaan, a tribal leader in British-ruled India, who resists British land usurpation for gold.
Source: IMDb
The Machante Malakha is about a couple struggling with their over-affectionate nature, with the director, writers, and stars attempting to adjust to their situation.
Source: IMDb
Little Hearts is an action film, scripted by Rajesh Pinnadan, follows the lives of cardamom farmers in Kerala, focusing on contemporary relationship dynamics.
Source: IMDb