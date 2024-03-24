March 23, 2024

Inside BLACKPINK Jennie’s Paris Diaries

BLACKPINK Jennie is currently in Paris for her work commitments.

Source: Instagram

Between her busy schedule, the singer made time to roam around the city and catch up with her friends.

Source: Instagram

Jennie took a picture in front of the Eiffel Tower.

Source: Instagram

She was joined by her friends for a day out in the city.

Source: Instagram

Jennie also posted a picture of herself getting ready for an event.

Source: Instagram

She also shared a mirror selfie dressed in casual attire.

Source: Instagram

View Next Slide