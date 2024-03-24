March 23, 2024
Inside BLACKPINK Jennie’s Paris Diaries
BLACKPINK Jennie is currently in Paris for her work commitments.
Source: Instagram
Between her busy schedule, the singer made time to roam around the city and catch up with her friends.
Jennie took a picture in front of the Eiffel Tower.
She was joined by her friends for a day out in the city.
Jennie also posted a picture of herself getting ready for an event.
She also shared a mirror selfie dressed in casual attire.
