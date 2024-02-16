February 16, 2024
Inside Dia Mirza, Husband Vaibhav Rekhi's Anniversary Dinner
Dia Mirza took to her Instagram handle to share photos from her anniversary dinner.
Source: Instagram
Dia Mirza and her husband Vaibhav celebrated their third wedding anniversary.
Source: Instagram
Dia Mirza posed alongside her husband during the dinner date.
Source: Instagram
Dia Mirza captioned her post, "He found a space with a banyan tree. A 150 years of age reflecting its glory on us."
Source: Instagram
Dia Mirza dropped a picture of the anniversary cake and wrote, "It was a very happy anniversary ❤️ @vaibhav.rekhi you make every day simply beautiful."
Source: Instagram