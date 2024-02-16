February 16, 2024

Inside Dia Mirza, Husband Vaibhav Rekhi's Anniversary Dinner

Dia Mirza took to her Instagram handle to share photos from her anniversary dinner.

Dia Mirza and her husband Vaibhav celebrated their third wedding anniversary.

Dia Mirza posed alongside her husband during the dinner date.

Dia Mirza captioned her post, "He found a space with a banyan tree. A 150 years of age reflecting its glory on us."

Dia Mirza dropped a picture of the anniversary cake and wrote, "It was a very happy anniversary ❤️ @vaibhav.rekhi you make every day simply beautiful."

